Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Ardelyx news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 162.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.09 on Monday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

