Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. Ardor has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007686 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

