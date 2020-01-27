Argentum Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.