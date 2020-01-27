Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $36,191.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Arion has a total market capitalization of $36,191.00 and $38.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,847,316 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

