Ark (ARK) Market Cap Hits $21.88 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $948,291.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptomate, Binance and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,079,234 coins and its circulating supply is 117,764,972 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

