Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,491 ($32.77) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,425.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,295.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

