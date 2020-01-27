Asian Dragon One Day Volume Reaches $3,281.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Asian Dragon has a total market capitalization of $117,726.00 and $3,281.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded 207% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074494 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.