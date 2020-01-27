Aspiriant LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.34. 1,068,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

