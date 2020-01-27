Aspiriant LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $179.59. 1,219,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

