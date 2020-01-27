Aspiriant LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $49,760,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 195.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

Align Technology stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.91. 1,025,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,724. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.40.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.