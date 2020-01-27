Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. 4,482,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

