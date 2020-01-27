Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.80. 19,836,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

