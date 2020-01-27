Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.37% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 189.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

