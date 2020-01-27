Aspiriant LLC Has $23.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

