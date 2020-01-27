Aspiriant LLC Has $57.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $57,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.55. 1,261,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.