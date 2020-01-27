Aspiriant LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,087 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.