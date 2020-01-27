Aspiriant LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $57,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.59. 622,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $115.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.