Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,223. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

