Aspiriant LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $53.54. 6,289,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

