Aspiriant LLC Sells 41,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.51. 18,391,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,757,107. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

