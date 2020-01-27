Aspiriant LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

