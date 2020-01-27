Aspiriant LLC Sells 5,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 623,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,120. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

