Aspiriant LLC Sells 785 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

