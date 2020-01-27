Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.62. 2,435,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,420. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.