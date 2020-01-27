Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.