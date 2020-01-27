Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $35,460.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00.

Shares of AC stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

