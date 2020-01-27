Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ASFI opened at $10.20 on Monday. Asta Funding has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

