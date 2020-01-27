ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $8,599.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00668560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007283 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.