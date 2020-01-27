Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

TEAM stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.83. 2,568,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,066. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

