AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

