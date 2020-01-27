Augur Price Hits $14.56 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $14.56 or 0.00160120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Binance and Poloniex. Augur has a market capitalization of $160.21 million and $32.77 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, Bitbns, AirSwap, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Koinex, Gatecoin, BitBay, Zebpay, Bitsane, GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Crex24, Cobinhood, HitBTC, ABCC, Kraken, Mercatox, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

