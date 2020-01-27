Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

