Autonio Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,773.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Autonio has a total market cap of $170,773.00 and $20.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

