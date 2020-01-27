Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

ATXI stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

