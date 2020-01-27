Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Avnet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE AVT opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Avnet has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 109.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

