B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

