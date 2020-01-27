B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PC Tel in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

PCTI stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

