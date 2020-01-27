Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider David Kidd Acquires 2,500 Shares

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

BGFD stock opened at GBX 809.91 ($10.65) on Monday. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 845 ($11.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $748.56 million and a P/E ratio of -19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 812.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44.

Get Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.