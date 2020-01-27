Bank First National Corporation Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank First National in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

BFC opened at $66.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Bank First National has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000.

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

