Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,539 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.