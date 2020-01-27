Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $32.93. 33,621,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

