Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.89. 34,711,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

