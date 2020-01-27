Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BitBay, DDEX and LATOKEN. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $319.90 million and approximately $62.54 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,167,363 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, IDEX, WazirX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, ZB.COM, IDCM, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Koinex, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, BitBay, LATOKEN, Binance, CPDAX, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Gate.io and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

