Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,662 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.