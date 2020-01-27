Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,059 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,518,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,646,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 562,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,388. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.75 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

