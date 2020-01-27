Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,103 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 76,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 148,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.49. 10,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,781. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

