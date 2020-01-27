Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.83. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

