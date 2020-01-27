Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,135,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 233,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,296,000.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.90. 16,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

