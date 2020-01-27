Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.11. 1,274,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.