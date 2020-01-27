Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $187.69. 1,056,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $193.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

